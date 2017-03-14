Straight-Line Winds Damage Near McKenzie

By Jason Martin jmartin@mckenziebanner.com

McKENZIE (March 9) — Thursday night’s thunderstorms produced heavy rains and damaging straight-line winds on Blooming Grove Road in Weakley County near McKenzie. One mobile home was completely destroyed and multiple homes reported property damage.

The mobile home located behind the home of Peggy Lindley was destroyed tossing portions of building into an adjacent field. Lindley’s granddaughter, Raeanna Byrd, recently moved from the mobile home, but many of her belongings were still inside.

Linley’s metal front porch on her brick home was ripped off by the winds as well. Toppled patio furniture and an uprooted tree were noted.

Multiple sheds and buildings on property owned by Bob and Rosa Brawner suffered significate damage. One small building on the property was heavily damage by fallen pine streets. A second building fell victim to uprooted trees causing extensive damage to the roof, broken windows and downed a powerline. A third shed had a portion of its roof blown off by the strong winds.

Other property owners in the area reported roof damage and downed tree due to the heavy rain and straight-line winds.