Commission to Establish Public Records Policy

Carroll County Commissioners convene Monday, May 8 for their regular monthly meeting. On the agenda is the establishment of a Public Records Policy to govern how each department is to handle requests for public records.

The state of Tennessee has issued a standard form, in which all 95 counties can adopt the standard policy, which determines the cost of retrieving and photocopying public records. It also created a standard a “public records request form” for members of the public to complete in order to detail what records they are seeking.

The lone other resolution on the agenda is an application for a grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation for the collection of litter and trash. The county applies each year for the grant.

Commissioners convene at 7 p.m. at the Conference Room at the Carroll County Office Complex. The public is invited to attend.