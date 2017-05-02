Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is May 13

Letter Carriers7 Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is May 13

The National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is marking its 25th anniversary on May 13. The city and rural mail carriers at McKenzie are again participating in the event.

Each year on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers nationwide collect nonperishable food items during the nation’s largest single-day food drive.

Before the drive, a shopping bag and postcard will be mailed to postal patrons to remind them of the annual event.

The food is donated to the local food bank at the McKenzie/ Carroll County United Neighbors.