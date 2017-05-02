Watershed Authority Approves Concessionaire, Hears Complaints

HUNTINGDON (April 25) —Carroll County Watershed Authority, the governmental entity that owns the Carroll County 1000-Acre Recreation Lake, met Tuesday, April 25 and granted a contract to Joe’s BBQ and Diner of Huntingdon to operate the concession area at the lake.

Joe’s agreed to open the season in May The concessionaire will pay five percent of the food sale receipts in May, eight percent in June, and 10 percent in July, August and September up to $500.

Joe’s is responsible for all insurance, payroll, and cleanliness of the picnic and kitchen area. The concession area will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays. And open Wednesday through Sunda 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

An application to install a boat dock was approved for Lot 112, Southern Shores Subdivision in the name of Cathy Ann Bailey Trust.

Walter Reaster, a resident on the lake, said the roads leading to the water’s edge have inconsistent signage. Some signage indicates no trespassing, while others have no signage.

Charles Hurmiz, who resides on 65 acres in the lake zoned area, said he is prohibited from installing a portable sawmill and smokehouse because of zoning restrictions. He said those items would have no adverse effect on the area.

Chairman Tommy Surber encouraged Hurmiz to talk instead with the Lake Planning Commission.