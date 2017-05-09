Carroll County Sports Hall of Fame Five Inductees Enshrined

BY ERNIE SMOTHERS

smothers@mckenziebanner.com

HUNTINGDON (May 6) — A large number of sports enthusiasts assembled inside the Carroll County Civic Center to honor Carroll County Sports Hall of Fame inductees Julius Sims (McKenzie High School), Roger Williams (Atwood High School), Buddy Smothers (Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central High School), Glenna Tucker (Clarksburg High School), and Walter Brown (Huntingdon High School).

Following welcoming remarks by CCSHOF Chairman Ronnie Williams and invocation by board member Richard Chappell, attendees dined on a delicious catered meal provided by Mallard’s Restaurant of Huntingdon.

At meal’s conclusion, Williams introduced the following CCSHOF board members: Terry Howell, Angie Bartholomew, Charles McGregor, Stan Welch, Darrell Tucker, Buddy Smothers, John Sanders, David Noles, Richard Chappell, Russell Bush and Ronnie Williams.

The following CCSHOF high school Athletes of the Year was announced: Clarksburg-Trent Boyd, son of Anthony and Dandy Boyd and Mason Boyd, son of Tim and Sherry Boyd; Hollow Rock-Bruceton-Tiffani Hughey, daughter of Tony and Anita Haskins and Grant Davis, son of Amy Davis; McKenzie-Anna Comer, daughter of Amy and Wade Comer and Brandon Baucum, son of Jason and Keisha Baucum; West Carroll-Deidra Clark, daughter of Patrick and Dahlia Clark and Jack Johnson, son of Winfred and Heather Johnson; Huntingdon- Leann Webb, daughter of Aaron and Delaine Robertson and Dylan Johnson, son of Nancy Rich.

Williams then presented Class of 2017 CCSHOF inductees Roger Williams of Atwood, Buddy Smothers of Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central, Julius Sims of McKenzie, Glenna Tucker of Clarksburg, and Walter Brown of Huntingdon.

Walter Brown, a 1958 graduate of Huntingdon High School, was a standout football player at offensive and defensive tackle. Known for his outstanding blocking abilities, he was selected All-Volunteer Conference and All West Tennessee his senior year. Brown’s junior and senior teams posted a combined 20-1 record. He played college football at Murray State.

Accepting for late father, Vicki Overman thanked the board for honoring her father by inducting him into the CCSHOF.

Julius Sims, a 1974 graduate of McKenzie High School, reputed for his ferocious blocking and team-first mentality, garnered several award including All Conference, All West Tennessee and All State as a offensive lineman. Sims was also selected to Who’s Who in National Athletic High School Football, a publication honoring the best high school players during that year. Continuing his football career at Virginia State University, he was named to the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association All Conference team and N.A.I.A. All-American team from District 29.

CCSHOF member and retired MHS educator and administrator Terry Howell accepted the honor on behalf of Sims who was unable to attend the ceremony due to flooding in the St. Louis area.

Addressing attendees, Howell said, “Julius Sims is indeed a very good man. After a 30-year career in educaton, Julius serves as a pastor in the St. Louis area. He wanted to be here, but flooding made it impossible for him to do so. He is honored to be inducted into the Hall, and thanks everyone that loved and supported him during his time in McKenzie.”

Glenna Tucker was an outstanding basketball player and four-year starter for Clarksburg High. During her prep career, she earned Most Improved (2002001), Who’s Who in Sports (20012002) Three-Point Award (2002), Lady Rocket Award (2002 and 2003) and All District (2002 and 2003). She also attended Pat Summit’s Basketball Camp two years and received Best Defense in 2000. She was co-captain of the Lady Rockets her senior year. An excellent student, she was an honors graduate at CHS in 2003.

Thanking the board, Tucker tearfully thanked her deceased parents for loving her and supporting her throughout her prep basketball career.

She said, “I always looked up in the stands and saw my parents there cheering me on. They loved me, supported me and were always there for me. Although they are not here tonight, They are in my heart and always will be.”

She concluded, “I always want to thank my coaches and teammates and everyone that made this honor possible. I also want to say how thankful I am for having played basketball. The game taught me discipline and instilled a work ethic in me that exists to this day. I will cherish this honor forever.”

Buddy Smothers played basketball and football at Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central High School (1966-1970). A 1974 graduate of the University of Tennessee at Martin, he served as assistant football coach at Munford High School (1974-1976). Returning to his Alma Mater, he was the boys’ basketball coach and junior high football at Central (1976-1987). Smothers had three basketball teams with 20-plus win seasons (1978-1979, 1979-1980 and 1982-1983). He had two teams (1978-1979 and 1979-1980) ranked third in the state. He has win streaks of 22, 19 and 13 games. He is the “Voice of the Tigers” on WDWL-WRJB 1220-95.9 (1987-2017) and called three football state championship games for the Tigers and six state semifinal broadcasts. He is also the voice of the 13A basketball tournament (1995-2017).

During his acceptance speech, Smothers said, I don’t believe in a self-made man. It takes the efforts of many people along life’s way to shape a person into whom they ultimately become. I am thankful first and foremost to the Lord for His constant love and guidance, and for my family. We have always been a tight group, and love each other very much.”

He added, “Hollow Rock-Bruceton’s boys basketball program was not very strong, but things really began to turn around in 1977. By 1979-80, the whole community had rallied behind our team as we began to win a lot of games. What happened to Central’s boys basketball was a lot like what happened to the team in the movie, “Hoosiers.” People began following us and other schools took notice. We gained respectability and gyms started filling up at home and on the road. It was an amazing time. I was blessed with phenomenal athletes who wanted to win. I’m thankful for those great memories, and thankful for the board unanimously approving my induction as a sitting board member.”

He concluded, “I want to thank my parents for their love and support. They were wonderful people. I also want to thank the community and kids for backing me. I also want to thank my wife Joyce for her ever-present love and support. I am blessed.”

Roger Williams played baseball and basketball for Atwood High School (1961-1965). A four-year letterman in baseball, he broke all-time records for homeruns and base hits. He was selected All District, All Region and All State. He received a full scholarship to Union. In basketball, the fouryear letterman and three-year starter, netting a career-high 30 points in one contest, was selected All District and All Region. At Union (1965-1969), he helped the Bulldogs capture their first VSAC crown for baseball in 1966 and again in 1969. Selected First Team All-Volunteer State Conference in 1968 and 1969, he was second on Union’s all-time home run list and posted 120 RBIs in 120 games. After a career in semi-pro baseball (1970-1981), Williams served as a head coach and teacher at the high school level in Missouri for 30 years and was a Missouri State High School official for 36 years. In 1990, he was awarded National Federation Interscholastic Official Association-Outstanding Official for the state of Missouri. The Missouri State High School Activities Baseball Rules Interpreter for 14 years (1986-1999), Williams was in charge of all coaches and umpires for the Southeast region for the stated. He umpired NCAA DI, DII, NAIA and Junior College for 15 years.

Addressing board members and attendees, Williams said, “Being inducted into the Hall tonight is an incredible honor. It is something I will reflect on with great pride. I want to thank my family and the good Lord for giving me the opportunity to play sports. I also want to thank my coaches, teammates and opponents.”

He added, “Mom and dad were sharecroppers raising 12 kids, they never had the chance to see me play sports because they had to work all the time. Although they were burdened with so much responsibility, they gave me the opportunity to play sports. I am thankful to them and for the support of my brothers who helped me learn how to play baseball and basketball. I also want to thank my friend Jimmy Adams.”

Pausing to gather himself, Williams said, “Jimmy and I tried out for the basketball team at Westview in the fifth grade. Jimmy didn’t make the team, so he gave me his tennis shoes because I didn’t have any shoes. I was running up and down the hardwood barefooted. I wore Jimmy’s tennis shoes until they literally fell apart. I’m so grateful he did that for me. I also want to thank the good people that gave me rides to ball games and let me stay in their homes so I could make it to the games. So many people played big roles in my life, and I am forever grateful to them. I accept this honor with all of those wonderful people in my heart. Thank you for this honor.”