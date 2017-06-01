Job Fair at Four Seasons Sales

Breaking News
Four Seasons Sales and Service is holding a job fair on Tuesday, June 6.

The company is a leading distributor of indoor tanning products headquartered in Paris, Tenn. with a satellite office in Springfield, Illinois.

Four Seasons Sales & Service, Inc. is founded on an unwavering principle to “support and provide customers with what they want and need to operate a successful and progressive business.” Our associates working together encourage an innovative, creative and rewarding environment where this common goal turns reality.

The job fair is noon to 7:00 p.m. at 2350 Lakeway Circle, Paris. Many positions are available.

 

