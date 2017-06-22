Buena Vista Assault Suspect Identified, At-Large

James P. Hill is wanted for questioning for aggravated burglary and kidnapping in Carroll County and in Humphreys County.

Carroll County Sheriff Andy Dickson stated that on Monday afternoon his agency responded to reports of a home invasion and kidnapping off McKee Levee Road involving the assault and binding of a 97-year-old woman and knife-induced captivity of two people.

Information received led to a BOLO that was issued to surrounding counties.

He continued, “On Wednesday, members of the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Department contacted our agency regarding a similar situation to the one that occurred on Monday resulting in two BOLO’s being issued of a vehicle that was driven by the alleged suspect. Within a few short minutes, the vehicle was seen by a local patrolman in Camden near Walmart. At that time, officers took into custody a passenger, who was identified as a Dakota Baggett.”

He concluded, “At this time I need the public’s help in locating Hill who allegedly ran from the scene of the traffic stop. Hill is wanted for questioning by the Carroll County, Benton County and Humphreys Sheriff’s County Sheriff’s offices. There is a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and capture of Hill.”