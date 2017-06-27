Buena Vista Home Invasion Suspect Captured in Paris

PARIS (June 26) — James P. Hill, 34, facing an attempted first-degree murder charge for assaulting and binding 96-yearold Dalphy H. Ross and holding her daughter, Janet Lynn Ross and Myron Butler against their will at knife-point inside the victim’s home located on McKee Levee Road near Buena Vista on June 19, was arrested Monday morning at Terrace Woods Lodge in Paris.

Alerted via a tip from a concerned citizen stating they spotted Hill inside a vehicle in the motel’s parking lot, Paris police officers apprehended the suspect who identified himself at the time as John Smith. Police later located Hill’s state-issued identification to verify his identity.

The report further noted that two hypodermic needles were found on Hill's person during pat down.

A passenger in the vehicle Hill was taken from was arrested on one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Paris police also arrested three Camden women staying at the motel identified as Samantha Hollowell, Britany Corbitt and Jennifer Hisey with assessory after the fact of a felony for helping Hill evade capture.

According to a report filed by the Carroll County Sheriff ’s Department Deputy Scotty Davis, Hill, after forcing entry into Mrs. Ross’ and binding her with tape and detaining Janet Ross and Butler at knife-point, was persuaded by Butler to take Janet Ross’ late-model Toyota Camry and flee the scene.

Mrs. Ross was later discovered by her daughter bound and bleeding in a back room inside the residence prior to being transported by ambulance to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Huntingdon.

After a BOLO was released for Ross’ vehicle, Humphrey County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a home invasion in New Johnsonville on June 20. Later that day, the Ford Explorer matching the BOLO description parked in the driveway at the Humphrey County home invasion was spotted by Camden Policeman Kenneth Beal.

After Hill and his suspected accomplice, Dakota Baggett, 25, 204 Richland Avenue, Waverly, were spotted by Camden police at a gas station near Walmart in Camden, Camden Police arrested Baggett. Fleeing the scene on foot, Hill ducked into a nearby Dollar Tree and changed into new clothes before leaving his old clothes behind.

Hill remained on the loose before being apprehended June 26 in Paris.

Hill was also wanted by authorities in Benton, Henry and Humphreys counties.