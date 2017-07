JACKSON, Tennessee (July 13) – Jackson police have charged Decarlos Taylor, 20, of Jackson, with Aggravated Robbery, Tampering with Evidence and Evading Arrest in connection to an armed robbery. The crime occurred around 9:30 a.m., today at Eastgate Discount Beer and Tobacco, located at 825 Whitehall Street. Taylor is in custody at the Madison County Jail and will be formally charged Friday, July 14.