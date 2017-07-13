Kustoff Statement on Bill Hagerty’s Confirmation as Ambassador to Japan

Washington, D.C. (July 13, 2017) – U.S. Representative David Kustoff (TN-08) today released the following statement on the Senate’s confirmation of Bill Hagerty to serve as the United States Ambassador to Japan:

“I want to extend my sincerest congratulations to Bill Hagerty on his confirmation as U.S. Ambassador to Japan. He has served the state of Tennessee and the country with distinction in both the private and public spheres, and his significant understanding of Japanese business and culture will only strengthen the United States’ relationship with one of our most important allies. I applaud President Trump for selecting Bill Hagerty for this post and know our country will be represented in Japan by the very best.”