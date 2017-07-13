TDOT: West Tennessee Construction July 12-19, 2017

BENTON COUNTY, I-40 Truck Climbing Lane

Wednesday, July 12 through Wednesday, July 19: There are no scheduled closures. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway in a construction zone.

*Speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH.

CARROLL COUNTY, SR-424: Construction of a concrete bulb-tee beam bridge on SR 424 over Roan Creek will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway from the construction zones and also crossing the roadways.

CROCKETT COUNTY, SR-20 (US-412): There will be lane closures on SR 20 (US 412) east and westbound from the Madison County Line to west of the SR-76 overpass for milling and paving.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3: Resurfacing work will cause possible temporary lane closures in both directions daily, from SR-3/SR-211 to SR-77 ramp.

FAYETTE COUNTY, I-40: The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete bulb-tee bridge and paving on I-40 at the SR 196 (Hickory Withe Road) interchange. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

FAYETTE COUNTY, I-40: Longitudinal Joint Repair

Sunday, July 16 through Thursday, July 20, 8:00 .p. m.-6:00 a. m.: There will be INTERMITTENT lane closures on I-40 east and westbound from Shelby County Line to Haywood County line for joint repair. Speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: Resurfacing work will cause possible temporary lane closures in both directions daily, from Poplar Acres Road to SR 193. Motorist should watch for flagmen.

HARDEMAN COUNTY, SR-57: Resurfacing work will cause possible temporary lane closures in both directions daily, from the Fayette County line to Saulsbury Road. Motorist should watch for flagmen.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-15 (US-64): A widening project on SR 15 from Firetower Road to west of Bigbee Branch. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway from the construction zones and also crossing the roadways.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-15 (US-64): Resurfacing work will cause possible temporary lane closures in both directions daily, from the Crump City Limits to the beginning of the Tennessee River Bridge.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-114: A bridge repair project on the Clifton bridge over the Tennessee River will result in lane shifts and narrowed lanes throughout the project.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-128: A widening project on SR 128 from South of Opel Loop to US-64 (SR 15) in Savannah will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway from the construction zones and also crossing the roadways.

Monday July 24 through Monday, July 31, 6:00 a. m.-6:00 p. m.: Water Street from east of SR 128 to the intersection of Hannah Blvd. will be closed for one day to replace two storm drains. After this is complete, Water Street will be closed again from SR 128 west to US 64 for one day to replace one storm drain. These closures are planned for consecutive days beginning on July 24 with additional days scheduled in case of weather delays.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-128: Stantec will be performing exploratory drilling and instrumentation installation along the upstream and downstream slopes of the Pickwick Landing Dam.

Monday, July 31 through Wednesday, August 9, 8:00 p. m.-6:00 a. m.: There will be night time lane closures to perform exploratory drilling at the Pickwick Landing Dam. Traffic will be controlled by flagmen.

Monday, August 14 through Wednesday, August 23, 8:00 p. m.-6:00 a. m.: There will be night time lane closures to perform exploratory drilling at the Pickwick Landing Dam. Traffic will be controlled by flagmen.

HAYWOOD COUNTY-I-40 from Mile Marker 46 (LM 2.86) to near Koko Road (LM 8.36):

Thursday, July 13, 7:00 p. m.-6:00 a. m.: There will be lane closures for the saw cutting and replacing of loops. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

HAYWOOD COUNTY-SR-19 (Brownsville Bypass): A widening project on SR 19 from west of Windrow Road to SR 76 south of Brownsville will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway from the construction zones and also crossing the roadways.

HAYWOOD COUNTY–SR-76: Construction of a concrete bulb tee beam bridge over the Hatchie River–Wednesday, May 3, 2017 SR 76 will CLOSE at log mile 8.98 (approx. 1 mile south of the

I-40/Exit 56 interchange) for removal of the truss bridge. *Local traffic will have access up to the bridge. An interstate detour will be posted at Exit 56 and Exit 52 (Stanton/KoKo Road).

HENDERSON COUNTY–I-40:

Sunday, July 16 through Thursday, July 20, 7:00 p. m.-6:00 a. m.: There will be lane closures on

I-40 east and westbound from Madison County Line to East of SR 104 for milling and paving. Speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH. Weather Permitting