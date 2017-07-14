Jackson Police Seeks Tips in Homicide

JACKSON, Tenn. (July 14, 2017) Jackson police continue to investigate the homicide of Michael Jerod Harris, 21, of Jackson. Around 4:50 a.m. on July 13, police were called about a shooting in the area of East University Parkway and Leebark Cove. Officers arrived and found Harris lying on the ground, with gunshot wounds, in the 60 block of East University Parkway.

He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead. Investigators are working to develop suspects and a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 731-425-8400, Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477 (TIPS) or submit an anonymous cyber tip by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smart phone or tablet.