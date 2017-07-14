Kustoff Votes to Strengthen our National Defense

Washington, D.C. – (July 14, 2017) U.S. Representative David Kustoff (TN-08) today voted for the FY 2018 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which passed the House by a strong bipartisan vote of 344-81. This bold legislation increases defense spending by ten percent from last year’s level to $696.1 billion.

“Our servicemen and woman make the ultimate sacrifice for our security, and today, I am proud to keep my promise to provide them with the tools they need to safely and efficiently carry out their noble work,” said Kustoff. “With the goal of maximizing our forces, the $621.5 billion for base spending will answer the Army, Navy and Air Force’s requests for thousands of additional personnel. I am also pleased this increase will allow for well-deserved pay raises and improved health care services for our military. Finally, it modernizes our military equipment and increases missile defense funds by $2.5 billion to help ensure we can protect our homeland from threats posed by long-range missiles.”