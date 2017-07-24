Airman Bryce Cross Graduates Basic Training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bryce Cross graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Cross earned distinction as an honor graduate.

He is a 2012 graduate of Bowling Green High School, Bowling Green, Kentucky. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 2016 from Bethel University, McKenzie, Tenn.