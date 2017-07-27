West Tennessee Duck Blind Drawings

The date and locations are set for duck blind drawings in West Tennessee on TWRA’s Wildlife Management Areas. Drawings on all of the areas are Saturday August 5, 2017. Registration is 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. with the drawings beginning at 10:00 a.m.

To participate in the annual blind drawing, individuals must: be at least 16 years of age, appear in person, not have applied for more than one area, possess one of the following licenses and permits (except at Reelfoot where only an annual Reelfoot Preservation Permit is required). No licenses or permits will be available at blind drawing locations.

Residents: Lifetime Sportsman License, Sportsman License (Type 04)

Type 01 License and Type 91 Permit, Type 166 License or 164 License and Type 91 Permit or Type 167 Permit, proof of age (residents born before March 1, 1926) and Type 91 Permit

Nonresidents: Type 71 License and Type 91 Permit, Type 73 License and Type 91 Permit

Drawings are at the following locations:

Gooch Unit A

Location for drawing – Town of Obion – City Park. Take U.S. Highway 51 north from Memphis or south from Union City. Get off at Obion exit, turn east to City Park.

Reelfoot

Location for drawing – Ellington Hall at Reelfoot State Park Visitors Center, Hwy. 22, 2-½ miles east of Tiptonville – across from Boyette’s Restaurant.

Kentucky Lake (Camden Units I&II, Harmon’s Creek, Big Sandy, and Gin Creek)

Location for drawing – Little League Ballfield in Big Sandy, Tenn.

Barkley Unit I

Location for drawing – Stewart County High School, 3 miles east of Dover, Tenn. at the corner of Hwy. 79 and Robertson Rd.

Tigrett

Location for drawing- Dyersburg Fairgrounds (First Citizens Pavillion). Take Newbern/ Dyersburg exit ( State Hwy 211) off U.S. Hwy. 412 at Dyersburg. Take Hwy. 211 west, towards Dyersburg, turn on Community Park Road. Fairgrounds will be on the right.

West Sandy

Location is at the Henry Co. Fairgrounds in Paris, Tenn.

TWRA reminds people attending the blind drawings that rules and regulations state – No person shall buy, sell, or barter, or offer to buy, sell or barter the privilege of signing on a draw blind. Violation of this is a Class B misdemeanor.