Harwell appoints Mayor Jill Holland to the Emergency Communications Board

NASHVILLE – Speaker Beth Harwell (R-Nashville) today announced the appointment of Jill Holland to the Tennessee Emergency Communications Board. Holland is the mayor of McKenzie.

“Mayor Holland is uniquely qualified to serve on the Tennessee Emergency Communications Board, and I believe the board will benefit from her voice and expertise,” said Speaker Harwell. “I am grateful that she accepted this appointment, and have full confidence that she will be a great asset to the board’s work within our local communities.”

Holland has been the mayor of McKenzie since 2010, and served on the City Council from 2004 to 2010. She has also served on the McKenzie Special School District Board. Holland is active in her community and region, and has held leadership positions in the Tennessee Municipal League, and the West Tennessee Mayors Association.

“I am honored Speaker Harwell has appointed me to the Tennessee Emergency Communications Board,” said Mayor Holland. “I am excited to be a major asset in ensuring all Tennesseans have life-saving access to 911,” she added.

The Tennessee Emergency Communications Board was established to protect and promote the public safety and welfare of the citizens of the state by assisting emergency communications district boards of directors in the areas of management, operations and accountability, and by establishing effective and efficient emergency communications for all the citizens of the state. More information on the board can be found at www.tn.gov/commerce/section/e911.