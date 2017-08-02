McKenzie’s Early School Enrollment Is Stable

McKENZIE (August 1) The first day of school at McKenzie Special School District revealed stable enrollment as compared to the end of last school year.

Lynn Watkins, director of schools, told members of the school board the first-day enrollment showed 1,269 total students. Both McKenzie Elementary School and McKenzie Middle School had more students than expected. The school is funded through the Tennessee Department of Education for 1,272 total students. Enrollment usually fluctuates in the early weeks of school. Watkins said he is pleased with the first-day enrollment numbers.