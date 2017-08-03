Plans for Conference on Alzheimer’s and Dementia

Jackson, Tennessee (August 3, 2017) — West Tennessee Healthcare’s Senior Services Department, West Tennessee Neuroscience and Spine Center, and the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation invite you to attend a free mini conference for those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease, and professional and family caregivers. “Shifting Gears – Preparing for the Road Ahead,” is scheduled for Thursday, October 5, 2017 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., in the J. Walter Barnes Auditorium, located at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital, 620 Skyline Drive, Jackson, Tennessee.

The conference will feature Dr. Lee Murray, MD, West Tennessee Neuroscience and Spine. Dr. Murray’s presentation, “Alzheimer’s Disease…the Basics,” will offer information about diagnosis and stages of the disease. Attendees can also expect to gain valuable information from various topic discussions including: Basics of Alzheimer’s, Coping, Living/Care Options, Legal and Financial Information and Medications.

Preregistration is requested and space is limited. Respite care will be provided but will require preregistration. To make a reservation or for more information, please call the West Tennessee Healthcare’s Senior Services Department 731-541-8757.

About West Tennessee Healthcare:

West Tennessee Healthcare is a public, not-for-profit healthcare system, servicing 18 counties throughout West Tennessee. The mission of West Tennessee Healthcare is to improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve while providing exceptional and compassionate care. For more information, visit www.wth.org.