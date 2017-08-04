McDonald’s Burger Bash to Benefit Carl Perkins Center to Prevent Child Abuse

McDonald’s restaurants in McKenzie and Huntingdon are two of several McWorth franchised McDonald’s to participate in the annual Burger Bash to The Exchange Club-Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse in Carroll County on Tuesday, August 8.

The McDonald’s Burger Bash includes the local Advisory Board members and staff at the local McDonalds working the counter and tables during the dinner rush.

The Carroll staff has helped over 1,629 individuals in the local community. The mission of the Center is to provide support to families in preventing and dealing with child abuse in West Tennessee and to help both parents and children meet the practical needs of preserving and improving the quality of family life. All services are free of charge.

A night off from cooking, a happy family and the best part of this fun evening – 20 percent of the sales receipts will be donated to the Center to continue the services.