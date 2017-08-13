Henry County Chamber Hosts The Moving Wall

The Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce is bringing “The Moving Wall” a Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial to Paris for Labor Day weekend.

The Moving Wall will be on display at Eiffel Tower Park, available 24 hours a day beginning at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 31 and ending at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 4.

An opening ceremony is 5 p.m., August 31 and a closing ceremony is at noon, September 4. The exhibit and ceremonies are open to the public.

“The Moving Wall” is the half-size replica of the Washington, DC Vietnam Veterans Memorial and has been touring the country for thirty-plus years. When John Devitt attended the 1982 dedication in Washington, he felt the positive power of “The Wall.” He vowed to share that experience with those who did not have the opportunity to go to Washington.

John, Norris Shears, Gerry Haver, and other Vietnam veteran volunteers built The Moving Wall. It went on display for the first time in Tyler, Texas in October of 1984. Two structures of The Moving Wall now travel the USA from April through November, spending about a week at each site.

Local veteran’s organizations, National Guard members, and community members will serve as volunteers.

The Paris and Henry County Chamber of Commerce has helped to organize and fund the event, but could not do it without the help of volunteers from our veterans and military organizations in the community and region. It takes a large volunteer effort to host this type of event. Anyone, who has a group interested in volunteering, contact the Chamber office at 731-642-3431.