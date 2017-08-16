GOVERNOR HASLAM, COMMISSIONER ROLFE ANNOUNCE TYSON FOODS, INC. TO EXPAND IN UNION CITY

Leading food processor investing $80 million for 300-job expansion

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) officials announced today that the food processing company will invest approximately $80 million to expand operations in Union City.

Tyson, one of the world’s largest food companies, plans to create more than 300 new jobs as part of the expansion in Obion County.

“Tyson has been an integral part of Obion County for 20 years and I’m pleased to see the company move forward with this more than 300-job expansion in Union City,” Haslam said. “With more than 1,000 employees in West Tennessee, Tyson’s impact on the community extends to the local farmers supported by its operations. I’d like to thank Tyson for its continued commitment to West Tennessee and bringing us closer to making Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs.”

“It is vital that we do all we can to create a business environment where our existing employers can expand and create new job opportunities for hard working Tennesseans, especially in rural, Tier-4 counties such as Obion County,” Rolfe said. “Tyson’s considerable investment in West Tennessee is yet another validation of our efforts to attract more investment and jobs to our rural communities. I’d like to thank Tyson for laying the groundwork for more than 300 new jobs that will have a major impact on the residents and families of Obion County.”

Tyson plans to add 25,000 square feet and new production lines to its Union City plant, effectively doubling its output capabilities at the facility. Construction is scheduled to begin this fall. The expansion is expected to be operational by mid-2019.

“Customer and consumer demand for protein, especially chicken, is increasing so we’re investing in projects that build on our strengths, expand our capabilities and increase our capacity,” Tyson’s Doug Ramsey, group president of poultry, said. “Expansions like this position us to grow and support our customers.”

Tyson’s Union City complex supplies chicken for a national foodservice customer. The company also operates facilities in Goodlettsville, Newbern and Shelbyville, employing about 5,000 in Tennessee.

Local officials and the Tennessee Valley Authority praised Tyson for its commitment to expand in Obion County.

‘We have been so fortunate to have Tyson as a major employer in our city, county and area,” Union City Mayor Terry Hailey said. “With this expansion, we are assured of even more good jobs for our people. And, Tyson is an excellent corporate citizen getting behind many area projects. For that, we are grateful and we know that this expansion means that Tyson is even more committed to Union City and Obion County just as we are committed to them.”

“TVA and Union City Electric congratulate Tyson on its decision to expand in Union City, Tennessee, creating hundreds of new job opportunities and investing in the area,” TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley said. “It is always an exciting day when an existing company is committed to continuing growth in the Valley, and we are pleased to partner with Obion County Joint Economic Development Council, Union City, Obion County and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to celebrate this announcement.”

Union City and Obion County are represented by Sen. John Stevens (R – Huntingdon), Rep. Andy Holt (R – Dresden) and Rep. Bill Sanderson (R – Kenton) in the Tennessee General Assembly.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 114,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as stewards of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.