Kustoff Statement on Violence in Charlottesville

Jackson, Tennessee – Today, U.S. Representative David Kustoff (TN-08) spoke to the Jackson Chamber of Commerce and opened his remarks with the following statement.

“We know that our nation has had a rough several days after the events in Charlottesville this past weekend. Make no mistake – White Supremacists, the KKK, neo-Nazis and all groups that preach hate, prejudice, racism and bigotry have no place in our country and must be explicitly condemned. As a United States Attorney, I prosecuted federal hate crimes. I strongly encourage the Department of Justice to follow through on the investigation from last weekend’s events.”