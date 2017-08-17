West Tennessee Road Construction August 16-23, 2017

“TDOT anticipates heavier than normal traffic on Tennessee’s interstates and state routes during the eclipse event. To assist motorists, TDOT will prohibit construction related lane closures and traffic restrictions from noon on Friday, August 18 through noon on Tuesday, August 22

BENTON COUNTY, I-40 Truck Climbing Lane

Wednesday, August 16 through Wednesday, August 23: There are no scheduled closures. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway in a construction zone.

*Speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH.

BENTON COUNTY, SR-1 (US-70): Resurfacing work will cause possible temporary lane closures in both directions daily, from the Huntingdon City limits to the Benton County line.

CARROLL COUNTY, SR-1 (US-70): Resurfacing work will cause possible temporary lane closures in both directions daily, from the Carroll County line to SR 391.

CROCKETT COUNTY, SR-20 (US-412): Resurfacing work will cause possible temporary lane closures in both directions daily, from the Madison County Line to west of the SR 76 overpass.

DECATUR COUNTY, SR-114: Resurfacing work will cause possible temporary lane closures in both directions daily, from the end of the Tennessee River bridge (LM 0.12) to SR-69 (LM 2.15).

DYER COUNTY, SR-3: Resurfacing work will cause possible temporary lane closures in both directions daily, from SR 3/SR 211, overhead, to SR 77 ramp. Speed limit has been reduced to

60 MPH.

FAYETTE COUNTY, I-40: The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete bulb-tee bridge and paving on I-40 at the SR 196 (Hickory Withe Road) interchange. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

FAYETTE COUNTY, I-40: Longitudinal Joint Repair

Tuesday, August 22 through Thursday, August 24, 8:00 p. m.-5:00 a. m.: There will be INTERMITTENT lane closures on I-40 east and westbound from Shelby County Line to Haywood County line for joint repair. Speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: Resurfacing work will cause possible temporary lane closures in both directions daily, from Poplar Acres Road to SR 193. Motorist should watch for flagmen.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-222: Resurfacing work will cause possible temporary lane closures in both directions daily, from SR 59 to Hebron Drive. Motorist should watch for flagmen.

HARDEMAN COUNTY, SR-57: Resurfacing work will cause possible temporary lane closures in both directions daily, from the Fayette County line to Saulsbury Road. Motorist should watch for flagmen.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-15 (US-64): A widening project on SR 15 from Firetower Road to west of Bigbee Branch. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway from the construction zones and also crossing the roadways.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-15 (US-64): Resurfacing work will cause possible temporary lane closures in both directions daily, from the Crump City Limits to the beginning of the Tennessee River Bridge.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-114: A bridge repair project on the Clifton bridge over the Tennessee River will result in lane shifts and narrowed lanes throughout the project.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-114: Resurfacing work will cause possible temporary lane closures in both directions daily, from SR 128 (LM 0.81) to the Tennessee River bridge (LM 3.65). Motorists should watch for flagmen.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-128: A widening project on SR 128 from South of Opel Loop to US-64 (SR 15) in Savannah will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway from the construction zones and also crossing the roadways.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-128: Stantec will be performing exploratory drilling and instrumentation installation along the upstream and downstream slopes of the Pickwick Landing Dam.

Monday, August 14 through Wednesday, August 23, (excluding Friday, August 18 through Monday, August 21), 8:00 p. m.-6:00 a. m.: There will be night time lane closures to perform exploratory drilling at the Pickwick Landing Dam. Traffic will be controlled by flagmen.

HAYWOOD COUNTY-I-40 from Mile Marker 46 (LM 2.86) to near Koko Road (LM 8.36):

Tuesday, August 22 through Thursday, August 24, 7:00 p. m.-6:00 a. m.: There will be lane closures on I-40 east and westbound from MM 46 to Koko Rd. for milling and paving. Speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

HAYWOOD COUNTY-SR-19 (Brownsville Bypass): A widening project on SR 19 from west of Windrow Road to SR 76 south of Brownsville will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway from the construction zones and also crossing the roadways.

HAYWOOD COUNTY–SR-76: Construction of a concrete bulb tee beam bridge over the Hatchie River–Wednesday, May 3, 2017 SR 76 will CLOSE at log mile 8.98 (approx. 1 mile south of the

I-40/Exit 56 interchange) for removal of the truss bridge. *Local traffic will have access up to the bridge. An interstate detour will be posted at Exit 56 and Exit 52 (Stanton/KoKo Road).

HENDERSON COUNTY–SR-114: Resurfacing work will cause possible temporary lane closures in both directions daily, from SR 201 (LM 6.52) to US 412 (SR 20) (LM 10.55).

LAKE COUNTY, SR-78: Construction of a concrete Bulb-Tee bridge on SR 78 over drainage ditch including grading, drainage, and paving will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning Tuesday, August 1 through November 30, 2018, a traffic signal system is being utilized. Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction with a 9’ lane restriction.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51)

Thursday, August 17, 9:00 a. m.-3:00 p. m.: SR 3 (US 51) southbound will be CLOSED starting at MM 24.60 (Dyersburg County Line) to MM 22.20 (close to Poplar Grove Road) to allow for the repair of (2) two cross drains. *Wednesday, August 23, 9:00 a. m.-3:00 p. m. will serve as a backup date. Weather Permitting.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, SR-88: LM 14.6

Saturday, August 26, 7:00 a. m.-4:30 p. m.: There will be a temporary road closure between Cook Road and Edith-Nankipoo Road for culvert replacement. Motorist should watch for flagman. *Backup day of August 27.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-5:

Wednesday, August 16, 9:00 a. m-5:00 p. m.: The inside lane will be closed in both directions at log mile 0.9, near Pinson for paint work.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-138: Construction of 2 concrete box bridges on SR 138 over Muddy Creek will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning Tuesday, May 30 through Tuesday, October 31 a signal system will be utilized. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with an 11’ lane restriction. Sanderson Road will be closed to through traffic.

MCNAIRY COUNTY, SR-5: Resurfacing work will cause possible lane closures, in both directions daily, from SR 15 to near New Salem Road.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69: Grading, drainage, construction of eight bridges on future I-69 from south of US 51 (SR 3) to south of US 45W (SR 5) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit is reduced to 45 MPH through the US 51 (SR 3) portion of the project. The inside southbound lane on SR 3 is closed to all traffic for installation of barrier rail.

Restrictions: Beginning Tuesday, June 13, SR 3 will have a lane shift in the north and southbound directions. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 11’ 6” lane restriction.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40 at Canada Road

Wednesday, August 16 through Wednesday, August 23: I-40 speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH. There are lane shifts on I-40 east and westbound. Beginning December 5, 2014, there are transitions south and northbound on Canada Road.

Tuesday, August 22 through Friday, August 25, 8:00 p. m.-6:00 a. m.: There will be INTERMITTENT alternating nightly lane closures on I-40 west and eastbound for striping.

SHELBY COUNTY I-40-Overhead Sign Structure on westbound I-40 near Exit 1A for Riverside Drive (L.M. 1.00 L&R)

Tuesday, August 22, 8:00 p. m.-5:00 a. m.: On I-40 westbound the outside lane will be CLOSED between Exit 1A and Exit 1 to allow for placement of concrete barrier rail on the shoulder. Weather Permitting.

Wednesday, August 23 through Saturday, September 30, 7:00 a. m.-7:00 p. m.: On I-40 westbound the shoulder will be CLOSED between Exit 1A and Exit 1 to allow for construction of the sign support on the outside wall. Weather Permitting.

LOOK AHEAD:

Monday, August 28 through Saturday, September 30, 8:00 p. m.-5:00 a. m: The inside lane on I-40 east and westbound lanes will be CLOSED at LM 1.00 to allow for construction of the sign support in the median wall. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40 right before flyover (I-40/I-240 interchange)

Wednesday, August 16, 7:30 p. m.-1:00 a. m.: On I-40 westbound there will be a temporary lane closure between mm 12.0 and 11.0 to allow for removal of signs. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-55 from near Horn Lake Road (LM 8.00 L&R) to McLemore Road (LM 11.00 L&R)

Sunday, August 13, through Thursday, August 17, 8:00 a. m.-5:00 p. m.: There will be INTERMITTENT closures with one lane to remain open on I-55 north and southbound (MM 8.00 to MM 11.00) to allow for resurfacing. Speed limit will be reduced to 45 MPH. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

LOOK AHEAD:

Tuesday, August 22, through Thursday, August 24, 8:00 a. m.-5:00 p. m.: There will be INTERMITTENT closures with one lane to remain open on I-55 north and southbound (MM 8.00 to MM 11.00) to allow for resurfacing. Speed limit will be reduced to 45 MPH. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY – The grading, drainage, and paving on I-240 beginning north of SR 385 and extending to north of Walnut Grove Road, including construction of fifteen(15) retaining walls and two (2) noise barrier walls.

LOOK AHEAD:

Thursday, August 24 through Saturday, August 26, 8:00 a. m.-5:00 p. m.: Two ramps on I-240, the “On” Ramp 15-A (Poplar Ave. eastbound to I-240 westbound) and “On” Ramp 15-D (Poplar Ave. westbound to I-240 westbound) will be CLOSED to allow for inspection of high mast poles. One ramp will be CLOSED at a time for approximately 4-6 hours, open it up, then go on to the next high mast.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-1: Construction of a welded steel plate girder bridge on SR 1 over the Loosahatchie River will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14 (Austin Peay Hwy): Construction on SR 14 for a widening project from

SR 204 (Singleton Parkway) to east of Old Covington Pike. Shoulders are closed north and southbound. There will be possible temporary lane closures throughout the project.

On April 21, 2017, Old Covington Pike East access to/from SR 14 was permanently CLOSED.

*Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-385 over I-240: Bridge Repair project will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

LOOK AHEAD:

Saturday, August 26, 6:00 a. m.-6:00 p. m.: There will be INTERMITTENT lane closures on SR-385 westbound ramp to I-240 westbound to allow for the removal of barrier rail, restriping, and removal of traffic control beginning approximately at Ridgeway Rd. and extending to the end of the project. The right lane will be CLOSED first to remove the barrier rail and restripe, followed by a closure of the left lane to allow for restriping and removal of traffic control.

SHELBY COUNTY, US 64 (US 70, SR-1): Resurfacing work will cause possible temporary lane closures in both directions daily, from Wolf River to SR 15 (Stage Road). Motorist should watch for flagmen.

at MM 10.00 (South Parkway) to MM 9.8 (Mallory Ave), for washout repair. *Wednesday, August 23 and Thursday, August 24, 9:00 a. m.-3:00 p. m. will serve as backup dates. Weather Permitting.

TDOT REGION 4: Relensing of Snowplowable Markers:

Wednesday, August 16 through Wednesday, August 23: There are no scheduled closures.

TDOT REGION 4: On-Call Pavement Markings:

Thursday, August 17, 8:00 p. m.-6:00 a. m.: There will be lane closures at the following locations on I-40 for the retracing of spray thermoplastic pavement markings. There will be “a rolling lane closure” in effect for this work. Work will consist of the Re-stripping of skip lines and edge lines on I-40 in both east and westbound lanes and intersection ramps. Weather permitting.

Tuesday, August 22 through Thursday, August 24, 8:00 p. m.-6:00 a. m.: There will be lane closures at the following locations on I-40 for the retracing of spray thermoplastic pavement markings. There will be “a rolling lane closure” in effect for this work. Work will consist of the Re-stripping of skip lines and edge lines on I-40 in both east and westbound lanes and intersection ramps. Weather permitting.

I-40, Madison County (MM 67.19-MM 95.14), one lane will remain open.

I-40, Henderson County (MM 101.00-MM 119.78), one lane will remain open.

TDOT District 47 & 48 On-Call Guardrail/Concrete Barrier

Wednesday, August 16 through Wednesday, August 23: There are no scheduled closures.

TDOT District 49 On-Call Guardrail/Concrete Barrier

Wednesday, August 16 and Thursday, August 17 THEN Tuesday, August 22, 8:00 p. m.-6:00 a. m.: There will be night time lane closures at the following various locations for repairs to damaged guardrail. If weather prohibits, the repairs will be performed on the next available night. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

Wednesday, August 16, 8:00 p. m.-6:00 a. m.:

I-240 eastbound, MM 12.3; One lane will be CLOSED , two lanes will remain open.

, two lanes will remain open. I-240 westbound, MM 12.0 to MM 19.8; Various one lane closures, two lanes will remain open.

I-240 eastbound, MM 19.8 to MM 19.2, One lane will be CLOSED, to lanes will remain open.

Thursday, August 17, 8:00 p. m.-6:00 a. m.:

I-55 southbound, MM 5.0 to MM 5.4; One lane CLOSED , two lanes will remain open.

, two lanes will remain open. I-240 northbound, MM 13.1 to MM 13.3; One lane will be CLOSED , two lanes will remain open.

, two lanes will remain open. I-40 westbound, EXIT 12A to Summer Ave.; One lane will be CLOSED, one lane will remain open.

Tuesday, August 22, 8:00 p. m.-6:00 a. m.: