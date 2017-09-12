Huntingdon’s 25th Annual Heritage Day Music & Arts Festival is September 23

Huntingdon’s 25th Annual Heritage Day Music and Arts Festival is Saturday, September 23. The event is held in downtown Huntingdon, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. All are invited to Huntingdon’s historic Court Square to join this free all-day special event honoring the rich history of Carroll County and its county seat, Huntingdon.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of this longstanding tradition, and the festival’s schedule promises to deliver fun and entertainment worthy of such a milestone. Festival goers can expect to enjoy the southern art of storytelling by Carroll Arts, Inc., a cruise-in and car show, pony rides, inflatables, ISTEA train rides, and vendor booths for jewelry, clothing, crafts, food, snow cones, and ice cream, along with music and entertainment acts on two stages.

The children’s stage, sponsored by the Huntingdon Animal Clinic, will feature family entertainment from the Dixie Youth Theatre Improv Group, Paris Landing State Park Animal Exhibit, Dancing in the Street with Bethel Renaissance Theatre, Scott Tripp Balloon Show, Rudy Ray Magic Show, plus other great acts all beginning at 11:00 a.m.

The Bandstand Stage will host bluegrass band, No Time Flatt, and local favorite, 24Seven.

The festival also honors a local family with deep community roots who has contributed positively to the legacy of Huntingdon with its prestigious Pioneer Family Award, and one community member with its Outstanding Citizen Award.

For more information about this free event, contact Huntingdon City Hall at 731-986-2900.