Weakley County Commissioners Vote “No Confidence” in Economic Development Director

DRESDEN (September 18) Weakley County commissioners expressed their displeasure with the lack of economic development in Weakley County during the September meeting.

The county appropriates $96,000 annually for industrial recruitment and Ronnie Price serves the director of the economic development board.

Commissioner Dennis Doster called for a vote of “no confidence” concerning Mr. Price’s performance. Commissioner Roger Donaldson seconded the motion and the vote was 12 voting “no confidence”, two voting against, three abstaining, and one member absent.

Commissioners expressed concern the county has not experienced job growth, even though job announcements have been made in neighboring counties.

Price, who presented his annual report to the commission during the July meeting, was not present. Price has served in the position for almost 10 years.