Skywarn Storm Spotter Training classes are Tuesday, October 10, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Carroll County Emergency Operations Center, 210 Norandal Drive, Huntingdon.

It is for anyone interested in learning about spotting tornadoes or severe storms, and want to better protect their families and members of their community.

The Skywarn program is presented by the National Weather Service and is free of charge.