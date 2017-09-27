Toyota to Invest in Jackson, Tenn. Bodine Plant For Expansion

It’s Electric: Toyota to Bring First Hybrid Powertrain Production to U.S.

$373.8 Million Investment in U.S. Plants Will Help Power Indiana-Built Highlander Hybrid

PLANO, Texas (September 26, 2017) – Toyota just upped the stakes to remain the top manufacturer of hybrid

vehicles worldwide with a $373.8 million investment in five U.S. manufacturing plants that will support production

of its first American-made hybrid powertrain and to implement Toyota’s New Global Architecture (TNGA) at its

Alabama plant. Each of the projects is scheduled to begin this year and all should be operational by 2020.

The investments will include adding new production of hybrid transaxles (hybrid vehicle transmissions) at the

Buffalo, WV, manufacturing facility; expanding 2.5-liter engine capacity at the Georgetown, Kentucky plant; increasing

production of 2.5-liter cylinder heads at Bodine Aluminum’s Troy, MO, plant; and modifying the Bodine Jackson

plant to accommodate production of hybrid transaxle cases and housings and 2.5-liter engine blocks. The

Huntsville, Ala., plant will undergo a comprehensive upgrade to enable it to build engines that complement TNGA.

“This investment is part of our long-term commitment to build more vehicles and components in the markets in

which we sell them,” said Jim Lentz, CEO, Toyota Motor North America. “This strategy is designed to better serve

our customers and dealers, and positions our manufacturing operations to fulfill their needs well into the future.”

The 2.5-liter engines manufactured in Kentucky and transaxles made in West Virginia will be used in hybrid vehicles

built in North America such as the Highlander Hybrid manufactured in Princeton, Indiana. Toyota remains the

world leader in gas-electric hybrids, surpassing 3 million sales in the U.S. and 10 million globally.

Fifty new jobs will be created because of the investment at the Alabama plant. There will be no net gain of jobs at

the Kentucky, West Virginia, or Bodine Aluminum facilities, but these investments will help to ensure the stability

of the plants’ employment levels in the future.

This investment across five American plants expands capacity for our latest TNGA engines, and localizes

production of hybrid powertrains, a core Toyota technology,” said Jeff Moore, senior vice president for

Manufacturing. “It underscores Toyota's confidence in the capability and global competitiveness of our North

American manufacturing."

The total investment of $373.8 million will be distributed as follows:

● Toyota Motor Manufacturing, KY – $120,960,000 ● Bodine Aluminum Jackson, TN – $14,500,000

● Toyota Motor Manufacturing, WV – $115,300,000 ● Toyota Motor Manufacturing, AL – $106,000,000

● Bodine Aluminum Troy, MO – $17,050,000

These projects, and others previously announced, move Toyota nearly halfway ($4.1 billion) toward its

commitment to invest $10 billion in the U.S. as announced by CEO Akio Toyoda in January 2017.