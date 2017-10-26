West Tennessee Road Construction October 25-November 1, 2017

BENTON COUNTY, I-40 Truck Climbing Lane

Wednesday, October 25 through Wednesday, November 1: Motorists should watch for trucks

entering and exiting the roadway in a construction zone. *Speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH.

BENTON COUNTY, SR-191: Resurfacing work will cause possible temporary lane closures in both

directions daily, from I-40 to McCauley’s Bluff Road.

CARROLL COUNTY, SR 423: The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete I-beam bridge on

SR 423 over Clear Creek. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

CROCKETT COUNTY, SR-20 (US-412): Resurfacing work will cause possible temporary lane closures

in both directions daily, from the Madison County Line to west of the SR 76 overpass.

DECATUR COUNTY, SR-114: Resurfacing work will cause possible temporary lane closures in both

directions daily, from the end of the Tennessee River bridge (LM 0.12) to SR-69 (LM 2.15).

DECATUR/HARDIN COUNTY, SR-114: Resurfacing work will cause possible temporary lane closures

in both directions daily, from SR-128 (LM 0.81) to the Tennessee River bridge (LM 3.65). Motorists

should watch for flagmen.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3: Resurfacing work will cause possible temporary lane closures in both

directions daily, from SR 3/SR 211, overhead, to SR 77 ramp. Speed limit has been reduced to

60 MPH.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: Repair of bridges over North Fork Forked Deer River.

Restrictions: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction.

*Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

DYER COUNTY, SR-77: Resurfacing work will cause possible temporary lane closures in both

directions daily, from SR 3 (US-51) to the Gibson County line. Watch for flagmen.