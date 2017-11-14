Bethel Twinkle Ball Includes 12 Stations of Fun Activities

McKENZIE – Bethel University’s Annual Twinkle Ball will feature 12 different stations of fun activities for little girls and their mothers.

“There are a number of craft projects this year,” said Myra Carlock, Director of University and Alumni Events. “Our guests are given the opportunity to personalize these projects many of which later become Christmas keepsakes. Then there will be a photo station and a station for participants to write and mail their own personal letters to The Grinch – this year’s theme is Twinkle has been Grinched.”

Carlock said the ticket price also includes refreshments.

“We pack a lot of fun into this two-hour time period,” Carlock said. “And the things the girls get to take home – they will have lots of treasures.”

Twinkle Ball is Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Baker Fieldhouse Gymnasium on Bethel’s McKenzie campus.

Tickets are $25 for a mother/daughter. Mothers with more than one daughter can purchase additional tickets for $7 each. Tickets are available for purchase in the Bethel University Bookstore. Bookstore hours are Monday through Thursday — 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Fridays — 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance by Monday, Nov. 27. For more information about the Twinkle Ball, call the Bethel Bookstore at 731-352-4094 or Myra Carlock at 731-352-4090.