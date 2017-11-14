Paris Library to host Local Book Authors in Saturday Event

W.G. Rhea Public Library, Washington Street, Paris, will host 18 Tennessee authors at book signing/author meet and greet event on Saturday, November 18, 2017 from 11 a.m.—1 p.m. Stop by the library to meet some authors and get some new reading material or GREAT Christmas gifts! Refreshments will be served.

Below is a list of the authors who plan to be in attendance.

Patricia Bailey— Nonfiction “The Unlucky Ones”

Dianne Bucy—Southern Historical Fiction “The Dark Side of Dixie”

John Harris—YA & Adult Fiction “Holy Moley” and “Worry Whart’s Viral Summer”

Ernest Lacey– Genealogy “Search for FreeJoe: Researching a Family’s History: The Actual Account”

Jamie McCain—YA fiction ”Neither Light Not Dark”

Shannon McFarlin— Nonfiction ”As If They Were Ours: the Story of Camp Tyson—American’s Only Barrage Balloon Training Facility” and “Images of America: Camp Tyson”

Perry Montague—”Treasures of Summerville”

Al Price—Historical “Ethereal”

Niles Reddick— Southern Fiction “Drifting Too Far From Shore”

Eric Smith — Children “Sheriff Smith & Justice Investigate the Bedroom Monster”

Dot P. Sticht—Historical Romance ”Minerva’s Journey”, “Clan MacGregor”

Ann Suri— Christian “Out of Darkness Into His Marvelous Light”

Dustin Summers— Children “The Ringtails of Goodnight Road”

Dr. Suellen Alfred & Joyce Taytum—Storytelling “From the Mountains to the River” “True Stories Worth Tellin’”

Clark Vanderpool—Mystery/Action “Falcon Dirk”, “Killer Odds”, and “By Devious Means”

Natalie Wade—Children “Lily’s Feather Kite”, “Lily’s Flower Igloo”, “Lily’s Castle Float” and more

William Webb— Sci FI “Standing the Final Watch”, “Sharp Steel & High Adventure” and more