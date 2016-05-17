In Memorial

3 James “Jimmy” Ray Chadwick

April 17, 2016

“Bone” is what I called him. Don’t really remember when or how that started, but it stuck. He was my friend — brother by blood, but my dear friend. I shall truly miss our phone conversations together. On one of our last, he assured me of his salvation and was ready to go whenever the Lord called him. So many of our family is on the other side now: Mom, Dad, William, Linda, Pat, grandma and grandpa, and my husband, Ben. I so look forward to our grand reunion with each other again one day, I think, soon. To all of you folks in McKenzie that loved Jim, brought him coffee, food, or stopped for a visit at the service station — thank you! He really cared for you and he spoke often of how the people of McKenzie cared for him. He was so grateful for your friendship. Thanks for being an integral part of his life throughout all of those years at the station. I especially want to thank Chris and Amy Chadwick who so graciously took Jim into their home his last few weeks. They loved him and cared for his every need, which made his last days so very comfortable — in home and with family. Thank you! He is in heaven now, and his body at rest waiting for that great resurrection day! “For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans 8:38-39) With fondness and love, remembering you, by brother.

Jo Ann Chadwick Wolfe Quarryville, PA