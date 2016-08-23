Catherine Elois Price 1928-2016

McKenzie, Tenn. – Memorial funeral services for Catherine Elois Price, 88, are Saturday, August 27, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. at the McKenzie Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 27, 2016 from 12 noon until 1:00 p.m.

Mrs. Price, a beautician, died Sunday, August 20, 2016 at her residence. She was born on March 31, 1928 in Tylertown, Mississippi to Eulas James and Mahlia Badon. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses and she loved to tell all she met about Jehovah’s Kingdom with her favorite scripture being Romans 14:8 For if we live, we live to Jehovah, if we die, we die to Jehovah. So both if we live and if we die, we belong to Jehovah. She was preceded in death by her husband, Abbie Loyd Price and a daughter, Debra Hampton.

Survivors include: a daughter, Denise Gibson, two sons, James Hoard, Jr. and Alan Price, six grandchildren, Ricky Price, Andrea Hampton (Jermaine) Jackson, Terrance Hampton, Brian (Julie) Hoard, James Hoard, III, and Clinton Hoard, six great grandchildren Ricky Price, Jr., Brookelin Hoard, Jordan Hampton, Kyron Hampton, Brice Jackson, and Cameron Jackson, a great-great granddaughter, Autumn Price, two sisters, Alene and Ollie Hargrove.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.