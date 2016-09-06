Nov. 13, 1975 – Sept. 2, 2016

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA – Adria Anderson Austin Crook of Huntsville, Alabama, formerly of McKenzie, Tenn. went to be with her Lord peacefully on September 2, 2016.

Adria, 40, was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She always provided a loving home for her family and her animals. She found happiness in spending time with her family, especially her daughter Nevelyn. She enjoyed watching Nevelyn play the sport she loves, volleyball. Adria had a special place in her heart for all animals, especially for the ones she rescued.

Her wish was for everyone to love each other and to cherish every moment with each other.

Adria was preceded in death by her mother, Clyde Nevelyn Austin. Survivors include her husband, Jon K. Crook; daughter, Nevelyn Claire Austin Crook; parents, Bob and Olive Austin of McKenzie, Tenn.; sisters, Wendy Jordan (Pat) and Maury Rich (Scott); parents-in-law, Paul and Pat Crook; brothers-in-law, Ricky Crook (Kay), Andy Crook (Cindy); sister-in-law, Pam; and several nieces and nephews.

She was a graduate of McKenzie High School.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Huntsville with Father Louis Giardino officiating. (www.laughlinservice.com)

Memorials may be made to A New Leash On Life or the Ehlers-Danlos Foundation.