JoAnna Leah Scott Hampton

1958-2016

McKenzie, Tenn. – Funeral services for Mrs. JoAnna Leah Hampton, 58, are Friday, September 16, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Reverend Sylvia Newman officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 15, 2016 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Friday, September 16, 2016 from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Hampton, a homemaker and test proctor for the Department of Defense, died Monday, September 12, 2016 at her residence. She was born on March 30, 1958 in Springfield, Illinois to Collis Herman and Dorothy Pauline Parish Scott. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Judy Berryhill.

Survivors include: her husband, Michael Jay Hampton of McKenzie; three daughters, Jamie Renee (Tracy) Taylor of Clarksville, Tenn., Elizabeth Rae Scott of McKenzie, Kelly Marie (Justin) Eads of Clarksville; a sister, Jan (Clint) Brake of McKenzie, two brothers, John (Debbra) Scott of Jackson, Tenn., Jack (Lori) Scott of McKenzie, and nine grandchildren, Brennan McCuiston, Olivia Scott, Preston Adams, Ethan Scott, Gage Adams, Aaron Scott, Mason Taylor, Macey Minton and Leah Scott, also as her adopted dad, Bill Handley.

Pallbearers who will be serving will be Dana Deem, Melissa Walker, Russell Byrd, Wesley Roberts, Tony Newman, Eric Scott and as honorary Bill Handley.

