GRADY STANFILL 1937-2016

McKENZIE, Tenn. -Services for Grady John Stanfill, 79, are Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Joey Kaump officiating. A rosary service is Tuesday, December 20, 2016, at 7:00 p.m. at the Cedar Avenue Chapel of Brummitt – McKenzie Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 20, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Interment will be at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, December 22, 2016, at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

Mr. Stanfill, a highly decorated retired senior chief, U.S. Navy, died Friday, December 16, 2016, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. He was born on October 3, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois to Grady Murrell and Rose Beal Stanfill. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson Grady Jonathan Stanfill, a sister, Juanita Purifoy, and three brothers, Bill Stanfill, Erney Stanfill, and Tommy Stanfill.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 60 years, Diana Fields Stanfill of McKenzie, four sons, Richard (Sheri) Stanfill of Denver, Colorado, Grady James Stanfill of McKenzie, Michael (Olga) Stanfill of Arlington, Virginia, and Dennis (Margaret) Stanfill of Ashland, Missouri, and seven grandchildren Jeremy Blakney, Sgt. Daniel Stanfill, Ashley Stanfill Wegner, Amber Stanfill, Savannah Stanfill, Brittney Wixon and Holden Stanfill.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carroll County Humane Society, PO Box 384, McKenzie, TN 38201.

Brummitt – McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com. (Published December 20, 2016, in The McKenzie Banner.+)