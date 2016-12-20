JERRY LYNN HOPPER 1937-2016

McKENZIE, Tenn. – Memorial services for Jerry Lynn Hopper, 79, are Thursday, December 22, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Jim Roberts officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 22, 2016, from 11:30 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Hopper a cattleman, died Sunday, December 18, 2016, at McKenzie Health Care Center.

He was born on February 27, 1937, in Gleason, Tenn. to McKinlie and Loreda Spence Hopper. He was a member of McKenzie Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Barbara Blackburn and Valda Olds and one brother, Mouzon Hopper.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Jean Sherrod Hopper of McKenzie, two daughters, Deborah (Mike) Holt of McKenzie and Missy Hopper of McKenzie, a grandson, Tyler Holt, four nephews, Greg Blackburn, Billy(Cindy) Olds, Don(Margaret) Hopper and Hal Hopper, and one niece, Fonda (Bob) Voigtmann.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Brummitt – McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com. (Published December 20, 2016 in The McKenzie Banner.+)