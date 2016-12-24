Tip Stafford 1926-2016

McKenzie, Tenn. – Services for Luvenia Mae “Tip” Stafford, 90, are Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with her nephew, Jimmy Hampton officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Mrs. Stafford, a retired cafeteria worker for the McKenzie School System, died Friday, December 23, 2016 at McKenzie Healthcare Center.

She was born on May 23, 1926 in Westport, Tennessee to Lon and Dona Lovell Hampton. She was a member of McKenzie First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Leroy Stafford who died October 11, 2008, and a son, Jerry Stafford, who died October 20, 1986.

Survivors include her son Steve Stafford and three grandchildren.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.