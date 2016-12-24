Kim Lawrence Barker (MPD Sergeant) 1957-2017

McLemoresville, Tenn. – Services for Kim Lawrence Barker, 59, are Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home in McKenzie with brothers Kenny Carr and Paul Conquest officiating. Interment will follow at Jamison Cemetery near Clarksburg, Tenn.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 26, 2016 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, December 27, 2016 from 11:00 a.m. until service time. Mr. Barker, a sergeant with the City of McKenzie Police Department, died Thursday, December 22, 2016 at his residence.

He was born on June 10, 1957 in Trezevant, Tenn. to Lawrence Ray and Betty Sue Pryor Barker. He was a member of Long Heights Baptist Church in McKenzie. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Kenneth Ray Barker.

Survivors include his wife of eight years, Carol Ann Hall Barker with them marrying on February 14, 2008, a daughter, Kimberly (Chris) Hall of McKenzie, a son, Eric (Rachel) Sawyers of Huntingdon, and four grandchildren, Taylor Hall, Maggie Hall, Dunkin Sawyers and Ellison Sawyers.

