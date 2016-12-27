Janie Irene Carnell 1918-2016

TREZEVANT, Tenn. – Funeral services for Janie Irene Carnell, 98, are Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. at Cumberland Presbyterian Church ,Trezevant with Brother Malcolm Norton officiating. Interment will follow at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in the Christmasville Community.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 29, 2016 from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Mrs. Carnell a retired cafeteria worker for Trezevant Elementary School died Monday, December 26,

She was born on April 25, 1918 in Dickson, Tenn. to John Arbie and Mary Emily Griffin Taylor. She was a member of Trezevant Cumberland Presbyterian. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of sixty-five years Fred C. Carnell, two sons, Charles Carnell and Kenneth Carnell, two sisters, Zonie Yates and Fronie Butler and one brother, Ford Taylor.

Survivors include her daughters Emily (Mitch) Garmany of Trezevant, and Vicki (Gary) Mitchell of Cornith, Miss., six grandchildren Gina (David) Scott, Lisa Carnell, Greg Garmany, Sally (Mark) Arnold, Amanda (Ryan) VanDyke and Jake Mitchell, seven great-grandchildren April, Matt, Christy, Kelly, Alex, Olivia and Jaxon and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Brummitt Funeral Home Trezevant is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 669-3871 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.