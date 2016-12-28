Casey Jones Cude 1931-2016

McKenzie,Tenn. – Funeral services for Casey Jones Cude, 85, are Friday, December 30, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. at Brummitt- McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Ronnie McClure officiating. Interment will follow at Caledonia Cemetery, McKenzie, Tenn.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 30, 2016 from 11:00 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Cude, a retired factory worker for Gaines, MFG., died Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at McKenzie Health Care Center. He was born on October 31, 1931 in Only, Tenn. to Herman and Josephine Weatherspoon Cude. He was preceded in death by her parents, his wife, Jessie Cude, three sisters, Eva Mae Breece, Hazel Sells and Pearl Ashworth, and four brothers, RD Cude, Boyd Cude, Henry Cude, Herschel Cude.

Survivors include his daughter, Kathy (Keith) Summers of McKenzie, son, Steve (Mona) Cude of McKenzie, one brother, Billy Cude of Only, three grandchildren, Amanda (Clay) Lewis, Jennifer ( Kyle) Wylie and Wendy (Zack) Wallace and two great-grandchildren, Asia Lewis and Jaci Lewis.

Brummitt – McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit ww.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.