Brady Ricky Thomas Lyles 1950-2016

Henry,Tenn. – A potluck/ memorial service for Brady Ricky Thomas Lyles, 66, is Friday, December 30, 2016 at 5:00 p.m. at Olive Branch Methodist Church, Cottage Grove,Tenn. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 30, 2016 from 4:00 p.m. until service time at the church.

Mr. Lyles retired from the U.S. Navy died Monday, December 26, 2016 at McKenzie Regional Hospital. He was born on January 29, 1950 in Carroll Co, TN to Brady Thomas and Inether Beecham Lyles. He was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Carolyn Maxwell.

Survivors include his wife Teresa Walker Lyles of Henry, daughter, Trevaesa (Daniel) Fisher of Dillsburg, PA, three sons, Brady N. (Amanda) Lyles of Lebanon, Indiana, Seamus Lyles of Lebanon, Indiana and Daegan Lyles of Cottage Grove, two sisters, Theresa(Dennis) Mires of Union City, and Pat Hutchison of Mocksville, North Carolina, brother, Jacky Lyles of Milan and brother–in-law, Ronnie Maxwell of McKenzie, and two grandchildren Tucker, Lyles and Sawyer Lyles.

Brummitt – McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit ww.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.