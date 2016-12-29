Charles Roach Belew 1947 – 2016

GLEASON – Funeral services for Charles Roach Belew, age 69, of Gleason, Tenn. are Tuesday December 27, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. at the Gleason First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Hopewell Cemetery in Gleason.

He was born September 9, 1947 and died December 24, 2016.

Visitation is Monday 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Gleason First United Methodist Church. It resumes Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. and continues until time of his service at 1:00 p.m.

Charles is survived by his wife, Pam Belew, of Gleason. He is also survived by two children, Vanessa (Chad) Patrick of Medina, Tenn. and Bart (Amy) Belew of Martin, Tenn.

Charles leaves behind three siblings; Mary Alice (Bob) James of Gleason, Donnie Hood of Milan, and Jimmy Belew of Gleason. He also leaves behind six grandchildren.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Annie Belew, three sisters, Carol Robinson, Betty Seagraves, and Myra Dean Belew, and three brothers, Clyde, David, and Jerry Belew.