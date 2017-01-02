Bobby Gene Russell, obit

McKenzie, Tenn. – Funeral services for Bobby Gene Russell, 63, are Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at McKenzie Church of Christ. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 2, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, January 3, 2017 10: a.m. until service time – all at the church. Mr. Russell a plant superintendent for Keco / Windy Hill died Saturday, December 31,

Mr. Russell a plant superintendent for Keco / Windy Hill died Saturday, December 31, 2016 at his residence. He was a member of McKenzie Church of Christ, where he also served as an elder. He was born in McKenzie, Tenn. to Virgil “Demp” and Genola Bridges Russell. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, James Russell and son-in-law, Chad Turman.

Survivors include his wife of forty-three years, Joyce Turner Russell of McKenzie, daughters, Brandy Turman of McKenzie and Laura Lee of McKenzie, two sons, Josh Russell of Greenville, South Carolina and John David Russell of McKenzie, two sisters, Gayron Lyles of Charlotte, North Carolina and Judy Cagle of Robinsonville, Mississippi, a brother, Virgil Russell of Houston, Texas, five grandchildren, Russell Turman, Grayce Turman, Hannah Lee, Addyson Lee and Kamden Lee.

Brummitt – McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit ww.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.