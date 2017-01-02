Marsha November Russell

1928-2016

JACKSON, Tenn. – Marsha November Russell, 88, died Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Regional Hospital of Jackson.

She was born November 13, 1928 in Dresden, Tenn. to the late Cat and Mary Frances Freeman.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles (Charlie) Freeman Russell of McKenzie; a son-in-law, Ted Mack Brush; and two brothers, Charlie Freeman and Tom Freeman.

She is survived by her children, Charles Ronald Russell (Nan) of McKenzie, Marsha Carol Brush of Jackson, and Charles Freeman “Chuck” Russell, Jr. (Margaret) of Hendersonville, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Cassandra Russell Scott (Kevin) of Jackson, Marsha Veronica Russell of McKenzie, Brittany Russell of McKenzie, Brent Thomas Brush (Courtney) of Jackson, Marsha Katherine “Katie” Nickey (Donnie) of Jackson, and Charles Freeman “Charlie” Russell, III of Hendersonville.; six great-grandchildren, Tyler and Knox Scott, Blaine Russell, Tate Thomas Brush, Trey Nickey, and Darby Nickey; and five brothers and sisters.

A private family service will be held Monday, January 2, 2017 at George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, Jackson, Tenn. (731) 427-5555. (published January 3, 2017 in The McKenzie Banner)