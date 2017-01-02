SAMMIE JOE COLE 1941-2017

BRUCETON – Sammie Joe Cole, 75, of Humboldt, previously from Bruceton, died January 1, 2017 at his home.

A memorial service is Tuesday, January 3, 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Bruceton Funeral Home. Cremation was chosen.

He was born in Bruceton on June 26, 1941 to the late Lenzie Clarence Cole and Gerline Minell Park Cole. He was a veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and three brothers.

Survivors include: wife, Joye Knight Cole of Humboldt, five daughters, Tammie (Stacey) Hollingsworth of Paris, Alesia Osborn of Huntingdon, Carol (Brent) Rice of Buena Vista and Julie (Chris) Finley of Bruceton; two stepsons, Ben Underwood of Clifton and Bertt Underwood of Miami, one brother, Jerry Cole of Eva, 12 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.