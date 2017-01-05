CALEB SHAWN NEWBILL 1978-2017

McKenzie, Tenn. – Funeral services for Caleb Shawn Newbill, 38, of Old Hickory, Tenn. are Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Kenny Carr officiating. Interment will follow at Union Academy Cemetery on Friday morning at 10:00.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 5, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Mr. Newbill, a factory worker in auto parts manufacturing, died Monday, January 2, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare Lebanon Hospital. He was born on July 14, 1978 in McKenzie, Tenn. to Eddie Wayne and Joann Lee Gobora Newbill. He was a member of Beech Springs Baptist Church in Gleason and a 1996 Gleason High School graduate. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ed Newbill.

Survivors include his daughter, Kaydence Grace Newbill of Old Hickory, Tenn., his mother and father, Joann and Eddie Newbill of McKenzie, a sister, Meagan (Scott) Schweitzer of Milan, Tenn., his grandmother, Joyce Newbill of McKenzie, a niece, Elise Schweitzer and a nephew, Schweitzer.

Pallbearers who will be serving are Scott Schweitzer, Todd Scarbrough, Mickey Horton, Tim Rhodes, Matt McCollum, and Jason Vandiver.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.