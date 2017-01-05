Shirley Shands 1941 – 2017

Mrs. Shirley Shands, 75, of Lexington, Tennessee, previously of Huntingdon, died Sunday January 1, 2017at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. Funeral services are10a.m. Thursday January 5, 2017, at Palmer Shelter United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Palmer Shelter Cemetery.

Mrs. Shands was born June 21, 1941, to the late Vernon Davis Bennett and Ava Jewell Belew Bennett, a member of the Corinth Baptist Church, retired from admissions at Huntingdon Health & Rehab. She was a former Carroll County commissioner.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Shands, son, Jeff Shands, granddaughter, Victoria and a brother Jerry Bennett. She is survived by one daughter, Nicole (Corey) French of Clarksville, Tennessee; one son, Tim (Dana) Shands of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; one brother, Robert Bennett of Huntingdon, Tennessee; seven grandchildren Jericha, Christina, Lucas, Katie, Olivia, Braxton and Dawson.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM and on Thursday from 9:00 AM until 9:40 AM. Dilday-Carter Funeral Home in charge of arrangements 731-986-8281.