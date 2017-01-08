PATRICIA ANN RIDER 1939-2017

Ashland City, Tenn. – A Celebration of Life service for Patricia Ann Rider is Saturday January 21, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at Kingston Springs United Methodist Church. Visitation is at Saturday, January 21, 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. at the church.

Ms. Rider, 77, retired from Carroon & Black Insurance as an underwriter, died Saturday, January 7, at St. Thomas Hospital. She was born July 15, 1939 in Jay, Oklahoma to Eldridge and Neva Goss. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include two sons, Lance ( Hollye) Rider of McKenzie, Tenn., and Darren (Susan) Rider of Ashland City, two sisters, Kay Calvert of Pryor, Oklahoma and Marcia Brown of Memphis, six grandchildren Carson (Jessie), Alex, Slate, Braxton, Maggie and Anders, and all of her friends and staff of NHC Place at the Trace.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to: Carroll County Shooting Sports Park c/o Centennial Bank, PO Box 548, McKenzie TN 38201

Brummitt – McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit ww.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.