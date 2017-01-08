ROBERT “BOB” LABARE 1954-2017

Henry, Tennessee – Services for Robert “Bob” Duane LaBare, 62, are Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Reverends Debra McGuire and Don Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery near Christmasville, Tenn.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 9, 2017 from 4:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, January 10, 2017 from 9:30 a.m. until service time.

Mr. LaBare, a retired construction pipefitter, died Friday, January 6, 2017 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. He was born on August 7, 1954 in Middlesboro, Kentucky to Roger and Delores Hill LaBare. He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years and in May would have been 40 years Danette Scates of Henry, two daughters Rebecca (Colby) Brandon of Trezevant, Tenn., Lindsey (Ricky) Leaton of Lewisburg, Tenn., three grandchildren, Sawyer Brandon, Jennings Brandon, Evelyn Kaye Leaton, his mother, Delores Moelter of Trezevant, his mother-in-law, Bettie Scates, and a brother-in-law, Daniel Scates of Martin, Tenn.

Pallbearers who will be serving are Daniel Scates, Colby Brandon, Lynn Brandon, Justin Fowler, Michael Choate, and Michael Rayburn

