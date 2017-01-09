Joan Pritchard Morgan 1938-2017

Mrs. Joan Pritchard Morgan, 78, of Huntingdon, Tennessee died

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Funeral services are Monday, January 9, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in

the Chapel of Chase Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Palmer Shelter

Cemetery. Bro Wayne Holmes and Bro. Alex Hilliard will officiate the service.

Pallbearers are Ward Pritchard, Junior Pritchard, Jeff

Pritchard, Dustin Pritchard, Burton Bennett, Seth Bennett, Mike Thomas,

and Johnny Blount. Honorary Pallbearers were Bob Vickers, Bobby Johnson,

Doug Pruitt, and Gailford Bennett.

Mrs. Morgan was born October 6, 1938 in Yuma, Tennessee to the late Huley

Gladen Pritchard and Annie Faye (Wood) Pritchard. She was a retired LPN

with 32 years of service at the Baptist Memorial Hospital and Carroll

County Hospital, and a member of the Palmer Shelter United Methodist

Church and of the Huntingdon Ruritan Club. She was also preceded in death

by three brothers, Dolan Wood Pritchard, Huley Eldon Pritchard, and Bryan

Keith Pritchard.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Glenn Morgan; a daughter;

Delano Miller (companion Donald White) of Huntingdon; two sons, Bruce

Morgan (wife Gayle) of Jackson and Steve Morgan (wife Tracye) of

Huntingdon; one sister, Marta Blackmer of Deland, Florida; her step

mother, Leona Pritchard of Sampson, Alabama. She also leaves six

grandchildren, Robbie Miller (wife Jennifer), Rhnea Reagan (husband Brad),

Trevor Morgan (fiancée Cyndi Troutt), Randy Miller, Cassidy Belew (husband

Cale), and Kyle Morgan; four great-grandchildren, Brady Morgan, Dayton

Miller, Brock Miller, and Rhett Miller, and several nieces and nephews.