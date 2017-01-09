Joan Pritchard Morgan 1938-2017

Mrs. Joan Pritchard Morgan, 78, of Huntingdon, Tennessee died
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.
Funeral services are Monday, January 9, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in
the Chapel of Chase Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Palmer Shelter
Cemetery. Bro Wayne Holmes and Bro. Alex Hilliard will officiate the service.
Pallbearers are Ward Pritchard, Junior Pritchard, Jeff
Pritchard, Dustin Pritchard, Burton Bennett, Seth Bennett, Mike Thomas,
and Johnny Blount. Honorary Pallbearers were Bob Vickers, Bobby Johnson,
Doug Pruitt, and Gailford Bennett.
Mrs. Morgan was born October 6, 1938 in Yuma, Tennessee to the late Huley
Gladen Pritchard and Annie Faye (Wood) Pritchard. She was a retired LPN
with 32 years of service at the Baptist Memorial Hospital and Carroll
County Hospital, and a member of the Palmer Shelter United Methodist
Church and of the Huntingdon Ruritan Club. She was also preceded in death
by three brothers, Dolan Wood Pritchard, Huley Eldon Pritchard, and Bryan
Keith Pritchard.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Glenn Morgan; a daughter;
Delano Miller (companion Donald White) of Huntingdon; two sons, Bruce
Morgan (wife Gayle) of Jackson and Steve Morgan (wife Tracye) of
Huntingdon; one sister, Marta Blackmer of Deland, Florida; her step
mother, Leona Pritchard of Sampson, Alabama. She also leaves six
grandchildren, Robbie Miller (wife Jennifer), Rhnea Reagan (husband Brad),
Trevor Morgan (fiancée Cyndi Troutt), Randy Miller, Cassidy Belew (husband
Cale), and Kyle Morgan; four great-grandchildren, Brady Morgan, Dayton
Miller, Brock Miller, and Rhett Miller, and several nieces and nephews.